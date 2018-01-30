Drug Addict Guilty Of Portsmouth Murder

A drug addict from Portsmouth has been found guilty of murdering her friend - over a £100 debt.

36-year-old Nadine Burden (pictured) was found seriously injured at a house on Toronto Road in Fratton late on 28 January 2017.

Victoria Arthur, who's 44 and from Milton Road, was charged with her murder.

The court heard Arthur, a wheelchair user, stabbed Nadine seven times in a row over a debt of £100.

Jurors decided that Arthur did not act in self-defence and had not suffered a loss of control or had diminished responsibility due to her personality disorder.

She is due to be sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on 15 February.