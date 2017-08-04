Portsmouth Drug Dealer Jailed After Undercover Op

A drug dealer from Portsmouth has been jailed for five years - after an undercover police operation.

Officers found more than £7,500 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in March - after searching a house.

32-year-old Gary Baldacchino, from Bishops Street, admitted possession with intent to supply.

In March, plain clothed police officers observed what they believed to be drug dealing in York Place, Portsmouth.

Officers followed two men towards Centurion House on Cross Street, where the men had been seen earlier in the day.

Both men were arrested and searched. A property linked to one of the men was also searched, where £7,590 worth of heroin and crack cocaine were found, as well as £2,239.50 in cash.

Gary Neil Baldacchino (32) of Bishops Street, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and possession of criminal property (cash) at Portsmouth Crown Court on 27 July. He was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Under the Proceed of Crime Act, Baldacchino is also required to pay the benefit sum £9,829.40, or face a further month in prison.

Rudi Daniells (23) of Barncroft Way, Havant, pleaded guilty to possession of crack and heroin and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and a drugs rehabilitation requirement.

Investigating Officer, Detective Stephen Brown, said: "We are committed to disrupting the supply of Class A drugs, such as heroin and crack cocaine, In Portsmouth.

"These drugs blight the lives of users, their families and the local communities, so I'm particularly pleased with the sentence handed to Baldacchino for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

"I hope this sends a clear message to drug dealers that if you deal drugs in Portsmouth, expect to be arrested and prosecuted."

Fortress is a campaign to reduce the harm of drug-related violence. One of the aims is to restrict the supply of class A drugs and officers are keen to hear from anyone who is concerned about illegal drugs or drug-related crime in their neighbourhood."

The things to look out for are as follows:

- A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time

- Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house

- Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later

- People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently

- New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn't normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn't normally associate with driving that style of car.

If you have any concerns, call police on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress. If you don't want to speak to the police directly, you can call the anonymous Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.