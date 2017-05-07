Pompey Are Champions

7 May 2017, 09:20

Fans celebrated news on the pitch at Fratton Park with the players after the final whistle.

 

 

The win meant that they finished above Plymouth – who were held at Grimsby – on goal difference.

 

 

Manager Paul Cook felt that after winning 10 of their past 12 games, his side thoroughly deserved to walk away with the title.

Portsmouth Boss Paul Cook says his team played 'exceptional in the second half.'

 


The celebrations continue today on Southsea Common with huge crowds expected to help celebrate the club's promotion to League One from 1pm.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin added: “This is a fantastic chance for everyone at the club to say thank you to our fans for their fantastic support throughout the season.

“There is sure to be a party atmosphere as we all come together to celebrate the achievement of winning promotion.”

The whole event will take place on Southsea Common and there is no open-top bus parade.

Fans are encouraged to arrive from 1pm onwards, while the event is scheduled to end at 2.15pm

