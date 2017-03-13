Police Investigate Death Of Albanian Man In Southampton

Detectives say they've identified a man, who died after being discovered with a stab wound - on a road in Southampton.

Shkelzen Dauti, better known as Genny, was 21 and originally from Albania.

He was discovered in Gilpin Close in Thornhill early on Saturday morning (11 March 2017) and died later in hospital.

Hampshire Police said:

'We were called at 1.38am on Saturday 11 March after Genny was found with a puncture wound to his chest on the road in Gilpin Close, Southampton. Sadly he later died at Southampton General Hospital.'

Detective Chief Inspector Ellie Hurd, who is leading the investigation into Genny's death, said:

"We are still trying to establish the circumstances of what has happened to Genny. It remains unclear at the current time as to how he came to be injured.

"We want to hear from anyone who can help us build a better understanding about Genny's life in Southampton, and in particular, anyone who saw Genny during Friday into the early hours of Saturday. He is understood to have been known by a number of nicknames according to his family. If you worked with Genny or knew him socially please contact us by calling 101 as soon as possible.



"I also want to take the opportunity to thank the local community in Thornhill for their patience and help during this very large scale police operation. We have now taken down some of our cordons in Gilpin Close, but will be continuing to carry out enquiries in the area. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are also undertaking regular patrols".

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should call 101 quoting Operation Siskin (44170091405), or contact us via the website http://www.hampshire.police.uk/internet/do-it-online/online-forms/message-for-officer.html

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Minicom users should call 01962 875000.