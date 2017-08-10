Tough Stance On Drugs At Hampshire's Boomtown Fair

Hampshire Police say they'll be taking their usual tough stance against drugs, as the Boomtown Fair music festival starts.

60,000 people are expected at the Matterley Bowl near Winchester this weekend.

Last summer saw the fourth drug-related death there in five years. Police said drugs worth £134,000 were seized and handed in at the event in 2016.

Silver police commander for Boomtown Fair, Superintendent Kelly Whiting, said:

"Boomtown is a very popular event. Together with our partners and festival organisers, we are working hard to help everyone enjoy the event in a safe environment.

"We have a mobile police office on site. This will be a central point of contact for festival-goers over the weekend, where we will be offering crime prevention advice. You'll also see us on patrol and our officers can provide you with help and advice.

"We've been working with Winchester City Council, Highways England and Boomtown's traffic management contractors to try and reduce traffic congestion on nearby roads. However, as with any event that attracts high numbers, there will be heavy traffic on Thursday as people arrive and on Monday as people leave. Please follow all agencies' social media feeds for the latest updates.

"We will be maintaining a robust position on both drugs and psychoactive substances, all of which are banned from site. If you are found with these items, you will at the very least be ejected and barred from returning - and there is a good chance you will be arrested and prosecuted.

"Even just dabbling in illegal drugs and psychoactive substances has been shown to have devastating consequences - you might think you'll be fine, but you really don't know what you are taking. The only way to be certain is not to take any."

For more advice on keeping you safe, follow @FestivalCop on Twitter and visit the #BoomtownFair website boomtownfair.co.uk.