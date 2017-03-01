Penalties Double For Using Phone While Driving

Patrols are being stepped up by police in Hampshire - as punishments double for using a phone at the wheel.

It's now a £200 fine and six penalty points - meaning new drivers would lose their licence if they're caught just once, within their first two years. Previously, this offence had incurred three points and £100 fine.

As of Wednesday 8 March, there will be a change in policy across both Thames Valley and Hampshire in that the NDORS awareness course will no longer be routinely offered as an alternative to a fixed penalty notice. Officers will use their discretion as to whether, in exceptional circumstances, a course is appropriate.

Between January 1 2014 and September 30 2016, there were 56 collisions across Hampshire in which use of a mobile phone while driving may have been a causation factor. These collisions involved a total of four fatalities and 73 injuries.

During the same period, a total of 14,651 tickets were issued to drivers found to be using a mobile device while driving.

Superintendent Simon Dodds, Head of the Joint Roads Policing Unit across both forces, said:

"There is never an excuse for someone to be using their mobile phone while driving and this change in legislation sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

"To coincide with this change, we will no longer routinely offer the Driver Awareness courses as an alternative to points and a fine.

"This toughened stance sends a message to offenders who use mobiles while driving, and the increased penalties better reflect the seriousness of such driver behaviour.

"All too often, my officers are faced with the devastation caused by motorists who persist on ignoring the dangers and drive while using their handheld phone.

"Lives are tragically lost and families are destroyed by the irresponsible decision to take a call on a handheld device, send a text while driving or search for music.

"The safest way is to put down your phone, switch it to silent and place it out of sight to ensure that you will not be tempted to pick it up.

"Using your mobile phone while driving needs to be considered to be as socially unacceptable as drink/drug-driving, because the consequences can be fatal.

"The message is simple - don't use your mobile phone while driving - it's not worth the risk."

The brother of Lee Martin, who was killed by a driver who was texting immediately before the collision on the A31 near Bentley last August, believes it is a step in the right direction.

Darrell Martin said:

"I am pleased that these tougher penalties are being introduced however in my opinion more can still be done to properly reflect the danger posed by a conscious decision to act recklessly.

"I feel that phone use at the wheel is just as, if not more, dangerous to society than drink driving and should be regarded in the same way.

"I do not think the danger of phone use will be addressed properly until phone use at the wheel is seen as socially unacceptable.

"But these changes are a step in the right direction and I welcome them.We need to get to the point where everyone is challenging any driver who goes to pick up their mobile phone when driving, just as most of us would do with a drink driver."

Christopher Gard, 30, of Linnet Way, Alton, was jailed for nine years for causing the death of 48-year-old Lee Martin.