Murder Investigation After Teenager Dies In Portsmouth

Two men, arrested on suspicion of a teenager's murder in Portsmouth, have been released for now.

An 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries at a home in Sackville Street in the early hours of Saturday. Police were called by our at South Central Ambulance Service to a report of a seriously injured man at at around 2.18am. The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with significant injuries, where he later died.

Hampshire Police said:

'Two men arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man in Portsmouth have been released from custody, but remain under investigation.

'A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 10 February.

'Detectives continue to work hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death, and the investigation is on-going.

Chief Inspector Marcus Cator said:

"We understand the community will be concerned about the incident in the city overnight in which a young man lost his life.

"Detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances and have since made two arrests.

"Officers will be maintaining a presence around Fratton and Southsea throughout the weekend to carry out enquiries, but also to listen to your concerns.

"If you have any concerns or information which could help us keep your community safer then please do speak to us.

"In addition, we continue to appeal for information relating to last night's incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Lighter, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.