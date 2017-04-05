Murder Arrests After Baby Boy's Death In Gosport

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder - after the death of a three-week-old baby from Gosport.

The boy died in hospital in March, a week after being found seriously injured in Forton Road.

The man and woman had previously been held on suspicion of attempted murder, and bailed.

Hampshire Police said:

'Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby from Gosport.

'A 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been released from custody but remain under investigation. They had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.



'The baby was admitted to hospital on Tuesday 21 March, but sadly died on Tuesday 28 March. A post-mortem examination has been carried out and we are awaiting the cause of death to be established.



'If anyone has information that could help us with our investigation, they should call 101 quoting 44170098794.'