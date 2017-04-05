Murder Arrests After Baby Boy's Death In Gosport

5 April 2017, 12:41

Police arrest

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder - after the death of a three-week-old baby from Gosport.

The boy died in hospital in March, a week after being found seriously injured in Forton Road.

The man and woman had previously been held on suspicion of attempted murder, and bailed.

Hampshire Police said:

'Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby from Gosport.

'A 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been released from custody but remain under investigation. They had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

'The baby was admitted to hospital on Tuesday 21 March, but sadly died on Tuesday 28 March. A post-mortem examination has been carried out and we are awaiting the cause of death to be established.

'If anyone has information that could help us with our investigation, they should call 101 quoting 44170098794.'

Trending On Capital FM

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Googled Hot Pictures Of Herself For Instagram But Didn't Remove The Search Bar

Katy Perry

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Liam Payne Leaked Video

Liam Payne’s Solo Music Could Drop NEXT MONTH And We Could Not Be More Hyped

One Direction

Beyoncé Jay Z 'Die With You' Video

WATCH: Beyoncé Celebrated Her Anniversary With Jay Z By Gifting Us A Beaut Video Certain To Make You Sob

Beyoncé

Make Up Artist's Optical Illusions

This Make Up Artist's Optical Illusions Are Blowing People's Minds & We Can't Believe They're Real
Kendall Jenner Pepsi

“Epic Fail” People Are FURIOUS Over Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Advert Making Light Of Police Brutality

Katy Perry Soap Opera w/ James Corden

WATCH: James Corden Sings A Musical Written By Katy Perry Made Entirely Of Her Songs. What More D'Ya Want?

Katy Perry