Murder Arrest After Man Dies In Southampton

A man's being questioned on suspicion of a murder in the Northam area of Southampton.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after the 39-year-old man was assaulted on Monday night.



Officers were called to a report of a seriously injured man on the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road, at around 11.50pm on 18 September.



The man was taken to Southampton General Hospital with significant injuries, where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

A 42-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Crime team at Southampton Central police station on 101 quoting Operation Stereo. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police say they are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of two vehicles that passed the Union Road / Radcliffe Road area at around 11.50pm on 18 September.