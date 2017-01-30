Missing Man's Family Told After Body Found In Southampton Park

30 January 2017, 07:08

police tape

A body's been found in a park in Southampton.

Police were called to an area of Riverside Park, near the White Swan pub on Mansbridge Road on Saturday, and a cordon's in place there.

The family of missing 22-year-old man Ovidijus Aukselis have been told.

Hampshire Police said:

'Officers were called to the wooded area near to the White Swan Pub in Mansbridge Road, Southampton, on January 28, following the discovery of what appears to be human remains.

'Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

'The identity of the remains has not yet been established.

'The family of Ovidijus Aukselis, who went missing from Southampton on July 15, when he was 22-years-old, has been informed of the discovery.

'Identification will take place in due course. 

'We are unable to confirm any further details as investigations are at a very early stage, however we are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.'

