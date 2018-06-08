Man Jailed For £33k Con On Southampton Woman

A man, who tricked a Southampton woman he met through online dating out of £33,000, has been locked up for three years.

The 57-year-old, from Kent, asked her to help with a business investment - but actually spent her cash on flights, holidays and paying off his gambling debts.

Jaswant Gohil, from Tunbridge Wells, boasted online he was an established businessman and single, with a sizeable income and lifestyle to match, when in fact he was a compulsive gambler and living with another woman.

After initially making contact with his victim in August 2013 Gohil convinced her he wanted a long term relationship and they started seeing each other. Gaining her trust, he promised her substantial dividends if she obtained a loan for £25,000 and invested it into a business venture he claimed to be involved with. He provided documents to support the business entity and her role in it, giving projected earnings which would enable her to quickly pay off the loan.

However, the company never existed and unbeknown to the victim Gohil was instead spending the money on clearing gambling debts, as well as booking flights and holidays. Gohil convinced the victim to take out further loans, even persuading her to use her home in Southampton as security. In total she lent him around £33,000 which was never returned.

The victim was left in debt, without the means to meet loan repayments and when she subsequently challenged Gohil he confessed he was already in another relationship and had no intention of setting up home with her.

Gohil, of Victoria Road, Tunbridge Wells, was arrested in June 2016, after the matter was reported to Kent Police. Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court he denied a charge of fraud, between December 2013 and April 2014. He was convicted following a trial and sentenced on 7 June 2018.

Judge Martin Huseyin said: "You treated the victim appallingly, gained her trust, abused it and acted like a leech. You exhausted her credit and then dropped her and moved on."

Detective Sergeant Richard O'Toole added:

"The victim was utterly deceived by Gohil's cruel and manipulative actions. It is unlikely that she will be compensated for her losses and sadly she is likely to suffer the financial consequences for many years.

"We would advise anyone thinking about giving money to someone they may have met online, or who they have recently met and don't know that well, to carry out checks and gain independent advice before passing any money over."