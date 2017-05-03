Man Held Over Woman's Death In Southampton

Police are continuing to question a man, after a woman died in Southampton after falling from a balcony.

Officers were called to Atlantis Court on Canute Road on Monday. A 61-year-old man's being held on suspicion of murder.

Hampshire Police said:

'Police are appealing for information following the death of a 37-year-old woman in Southampton.





'Officers were called by South Central Ambulance Service just after 4.30pm yesterday, Monday 1 May to a report of a woman having fallen from a balcony at Atlantis Court on Canute Road, Southampton.

'The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

'As part of the investigation, officers cordoned off an area at Atlantis Court to carry out forensic enquiries.

'A 61-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.'

Detective Inspector Simon Baker from Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime Team said:

"I am urging anyone who witnessed this incident to get in contact with us. I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Atlantis Court or Canute Road area on Monday 1 May between 4pm and 4.30pm.

"Did you witness anything suspicious or did you see or hear anything out of the ordinary? You may be able to assist us with our investigation."

"Call 101 and quote Operation Article or 44170162072."

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers and leave information anonymously on 0800 555 111.