Man Dies After Hampshire Motorway Police Stop

11 September 2017, 07:25

A man's died after being hit by a car on the M3 in Hampshire, after stopping on the hard shoulder for police.

He'd pulled over between Junctions 12 and 13, near Eastleigh, in the early hours of Sunday (10 September). The police watchdog is investigating.

Hampshire Police said:

'Just before 1am, a blue BMW and a following police car came to a stop on the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway.

'The driver of the BMW - the sole occupant of the vehicle - got out of the car and entered the carriageway where he was struck by at least one vehicle.

'South Central Ambulance Service attended but the man died en route to hospital.

'Hampshire Constabulary has referred this incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.'

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an investigation into the fatal crash.

The M3 was closed in both directions between junctions 12 and 13 between 1.30 and 6.30am. The southbound carriageway reopened at 6.30am and the northbound at 8.30am.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit are currently investigating and appealing for witnesses. If you were travelling on the M3 yesterday morning and saw what happened then call 101 and quote Operation Building or 44170350566.

