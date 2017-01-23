Man Denies Prison Officer's Manslaughter On Isle of Wight

23 January 2017, 13:22

Nick Medlin, who lived in Ventnor

A man's denied the manslaughter of a prison officer, who was attacked on a night out on the Isle of Wight on Christmas Eve.

Nick Medlin died after an attack outside the Rose Inn pub in Ventnor.

Michael Hudson, who's 32 and from Nottingham, will go on trial in June.

Father-of-two Nick, from Ventnor, died following the incident in Pier Street in the town.

Police attended but the 57-year-old, who played bass in a punk band called Manufactured Romance, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Hudson, of no fixed address but from the Nottingham area, appeared at Winchester Crown Court and denied a charge of manslaughter of Mr Medlin, who worked at HMP Parkhurst.

Judge Keith Cutler adjourned the case for a two-week trial and told the defendant: 

``I will remand you into custody through until the trial on June 26.''

After the attack, Nick's family said:

"We are completely devastated and totally heartbroken by the tragic death of Nick on Christmas Eve.

"The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind tributes and ask for privacy to grieve at this very sad time".

