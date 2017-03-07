Inquest Into Hampshire Bin Laden Jet Crash

7 March 2017, 08:06

Bin Laden Plane Crash

An inquest will be held today into the deaths of three members of Osama bin Laden's family killed along with the pilot when their private jet crashed in Hampshire.

A jury in Basingstoke will hear evidence into the accident at Blackbushe Airport near Fleet on 31 July 2015.

The members of bin Laden's family who died were his stepmother, Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and another relative, Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56. The Jordanian pilot was 58-year-old Mazen Salim Alqasim.

A report released by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said that the aircraft landed too far down the runway because it was travelling 40% faster than the recommended speed.

The Saudi-registered Phenom 300 jet smashed into an earth bank at the end of the runway before becoming airborne and colliding with several parked cars.

The occupants survived the impacts but died in a fire which began after the wing separated from the fuselage.

The AAIB report found that the pilot's ability to adapt and take on new information as he was landing was impeded by a ``very high workload situation''.

No technical defects were discovered with the aircraft, the pilot was not found to have any substances in his body which would have reduced his performance and the weather was good, the AAIB noted.

Bin Laden, who claimed responsibility for the September 11 2001 attacks in the US, is believed to have had more than 50 brothers and sisters and many stepmothers.

His billionaire father, Mohammed, founded a sprawling construction conglomerate which awarded many major building contracts in the Sunni kingdom.

He died in a plane crash in Saudi Arabia in 1967.

The bin Laden family disowned Osama in 1994 when Saudi Arabia stripped him of his citizenship because of his militant activities.

The al Qaida leader was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

