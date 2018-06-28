Girls Held After Paramedics Attacked In Eastleigh

Two teenage girls have been arrested after paramedics had bricks, chairs and glasses thrown at them in Eastleigh.

They'd gone to what turned out to be a hoax 999 call in Stranding Street last night, about a 13-year-old girl in cardiac arrest. Crews say vehicles were damaged and staff left 'extremely shaken'.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust posted on Facebook saying:

'It beggars belief what happened to our staff in Eastleigh.

'We received a 999 call informing us that a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest at this property. We immediately sent a rapid response car and ambulance but when they arrived they were met by a barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items from the upstairs windows - some of which can be seen in this photo below.

'We of course informed the police as well as send more staff to the scene as the original vehicles were being damaged and the first responders we had sent were extremely shaken. Police officers then had to gain access to the property to confirm it was a hoax call.

'What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies by our equally frustrated and appalled control room team. So if you've been waiting longer for us this evening in the local area, this is the reason why.'

Hampshire Police said:

'We were called to an incident in Stranding Street, Eastleigh at 5.40pm yesterday.

'A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both from Eastleigh, were arrested on suspicion of assault, cause of wasteful employment of police and use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

'They remain in custody at this time.'