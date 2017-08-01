Giant Lego Animals At Marwell Zoo

A new exhibition of animals, made completely from Lego, opens at Marwell Zoo near Winchester today.

More than two million bricks have been used to make the 80 sculptures. Among them is a 1.5 tonne elephant, a trio of Giant panda cubs and a life-size Bengal tiger.

Marwell will become the first UK zoo to host a collection of giant Lego brick animals, created by Bordon-based Lego building company Bright Bricks. Other sculptures will be inspired by Marwell’s own diverse collection of animals, with a red ruffed lemur, a warthog and a mob of meerkats all featuring on the trail.

James Cretney, Chief Executive of Marwell Wildlife said:

“Families love being around nature at Marwell and the LEGO brick trail will be a fun and engaging way of highlighting some of our really important species, as well as welcoming some exciting new animals to the zoo!”

“We are delighted to be the first zoo in the UK to host an interactive LEGO brick experience. We know our guests both old and young are going to absolutely love the trail.”

The Great Brick Safari will be included with general admission to Marwell Zoo and will run from Tuesday 1 August until Sunday 1 October.