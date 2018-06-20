'450 Patient Deaths' After Painkiller Overuse At Gosport Hospital

A damning report says there was 'an institutionalised practice of shortening lives' at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, from the late '80s until 2000.

An independent inquiry found a "regime" of prescribing and administering opioid painkillers without medical justification, and an additional 200 patients were "probably" similarly affected between 1989 and 2000, when taking into account missing records.

The panel said hospital management, Hampshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), General Medical Council (GMC) and Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) "all failed to act in ways that would have better protected patients and relatives".

Its report also highlighted failings by healthcare organisations, local politicians and the coronial system.

The Gosport Independent Panel investigation into hundreds of suspicious deaths at the hospital, which was started in 2014, examined more than one million pages. It revealed "there was a disregard for human life and a culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients" at the Hampshire hospital.

The panel was led by the former Bishop of Liverpool, James Jones, who said:

"The documents show that between February 1991 and January 1992 a number of nurses raised concerns about the prescribing specifically of diamorphine. Their warnings went unheeded, the opportunity to rectify the practice was lost. Deaths resulted and 22 years later it became necessary to establish the panel in order to discover the truth of what happened.

"The hospital records to which the panel has had privileged access demonstrate that 456 patients died through prescribing and administering opioids without medical justification. The panel concludes that taking into account missing records there were probably at least another 200 patients whose lives were shortened as a direct result of the pattern of prescribing and administrering opioids that had become the norm at the hospital.

"It’s not for the panel to ascribe criminal or civil liability. It will be for any future judicial processes to determine whatever culpability and criticism might then be forthcoming.

"Families will ask, how could this practice continue and not be stopped through the various police, regulatory and inquest processes. The panel’s report shows how those processes of scrutiny unfolded and how the families were failed.

"Throughout, the relatives have shown remarkable tenacity and fortitude in questioning what happened to their loved ones. The documents explained and published today show that they were right to ask those questions. The families deserve every support in absorbing what is revealed and whatever future processes now follow."

Suzanne White, head of clinical negligence at Leigh Day and patient safety campaigner, said:

"We were forewarned about the extent of the numbers involved in this inquiry, however nothing could have prepared us for the extent in which all these institutions have let patients down so badly.

"This is a terrible day for those who care greatly about patient safety.

"The panel's findings that over 450 people died, and another 200 could have been similarly affected through an institutionalised practice of prescribing unnecessary painkillers, must bring real change across the NHS so that nothing like this could ever happen again. There can be no culture of 'omerta' in the NHS.

"Despite the repeated warning signs of the initial investigation in 2003 and long-standing concerns raised by families and even staff, these appear to have been ignored.

"It should be remembered that many of those who died at Gosport had many happy months, years or even decades denied to them through the actions of individuals involved who must now face a full investigation.

"These cases date back to the late 1980s and I cannot imagine the distress and pain the families have had to endure for so long before they have finally had some answers about the awful circumstances of their loved one's death."

Olivia Pinkney, chief constable of Hampshire Police, said:

"Today is about the relatives of those who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital and their opportunity to obtain a better understanding of what happened to their loved ones.

"The report that has been published by the Gosport Independent Panel examines the concerns raised by families over a number of years about the initial care of relatives at Gosport War Memorial Hospital and the subsequent investigations by a number of agencies into their deaths.

"Hampshire Constabulary carried out three police investigations between 1998 and 2006. This involved detailed professional assessment by a number of independent medical experts and the evidence was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service and Treasury counsel, which concluded that the evidential test for prosecution as set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors was not met.

"We have co-operated fully with the panel's enquiries and shared with them more than 25,000 documents containing 100,000 pages of information.

"Now that the report has been published and shared with us, we will take the time to read its findings carefully.

"We will assess any new information contained within the report in conjunction with our partners in health and the Crown Prosecution Service in order to decide the next steps."

Theresa May told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions:

"The events at Gosport Memorial Hospital were tragic, they are deeply troubling and they brought unimaginable heartache to the families concerned.

"But they are a matter of which we should be concerned across this house."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told MPs that "any further action by the relevant criminal justice and health authorities must be thorough, transparent and independent", and suggested that Hampshire Constabulary should consider whether another force should be brought in.

Mr Hunt told MPs:

"The police, working with the CPS and clinicians as necessary, will now carefully examine the new material in the report before determining their next steps and in particular whether criminal charges should now be brought.

"In my own mind I am clear that any further action by the relevant criminal justice and health authorities must be thorough, transparent and independent of any organisation that may have an institutional vested interest in the outcome.

"For that reason, Hampshire Constabulary will want to consider carefully whether further police investigations should be undertaken by another police force."