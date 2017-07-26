Ferrari Driver Charged Over Hampshire Teenager's Death

A man's denied causing the death of a 13-year-old in a supercar crash in Hampshire, by careless driving.

Alexander Worth from Kings Worthy was a passenger in a Ferrari which went into a fence in North Warnborough last August.

38-year-old Matthew Cobden from Surrey will stand trial next February.

The accident happened after Cobden had been unloading the Ferrari F50 for a photoshoot for Evo supercar magazine in North Warnborough on 22 August last year.

It is alleged that when Alexander, of Kings Worthy, near Winchester, asked if he could take a photograph of the car, Cobden offered to take him for a ride.

The short journey ended when the mid-1990s supercar crashed into fencing. Alexander was killed and Cobden was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Matthew Cobden, of Long Lodge Drive, Walton-on-Thames, appeared at Winchester Crown Court in connection with the crash which killed Alexander.

A trial date was set for 19 February.