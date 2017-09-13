Crew Member Hurt In Fire On Wightlink Ferry

13 September 2017, 08:25

Wightlink ferry Wight Sky

An investigation's underway into a fire, which broke out on board a Wightlink ferry.

It started below the car deck, in the engine room, as the Wight Sky sailed into Yarmouth from Lymington on Tuesday night (12 September).

One crew member was taken to hospital but has been discharged.

A Wightlink statement said:

'A fire broke out on board Wightlink's 21:00 sailing from Lymington to Yarmouth on Tuesday 12 September 2017, beneath the car deck, as the ship approached the Isle of Wight. Emergency services attended the ferry Wight Sky on its arrival at Yarmouth, one crew member was taken to hospital in Newport and has now been discharged.

'On arrival, all passengers disembarked safely from the ferry in Yarmouth with their vehicles.

'A full investigation is underway and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.'

Early morning sailings on the Lymington-Yarmouth route on Wednesday 13 September were cancelled and customers transferred to Wightlink's Portsmouth-Fishbourne service. This affected the 05:35, 06:40 and 07:45 sailings from Lymington and the 06:25, 07:50 and 08:50 from Yarmouth.

