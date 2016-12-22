Capital Reports – South Coast



The Prime Minister says people in the UK should enjoy Christmas as usual - despite Monday's terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Theresa May says it's important to send out the message terrorists won't change how we live our lives.

Raids have been carried out in Germany to try and find the main suspect.

Officials say fingerprints of 24 year old Anis Amri have been found inside the lorry that was driven into crowds.

Two Guilty Of Manslaughter After Bath Truck Crash

The owner of a haulage firm and its mechanic have been found guilty of manslaughter after a tipper truck with faulty brakes killed four people.

A four-year-old girl and three men died when they were hit by the truck on a steep hill in Bath last year.

The truck driver has been cleared of all charges.

New Forest Archery Club Raided

Thieves have broken into an archery club in the New Forest and stolen thousands of pounds worth of equipment.

They took 2-thousand pounds worth of bows and arrows from the Waterside Archers near Exbury Gardens at the weekend.

Two portaloos were also set on fire, damaging the clubhouse.

Money Raised For Southampton Singer's Cancer Treatment

The family of the singer from the Southampton band Delays are trying to raise money to pay for him to have specialist cancer treatment abroad.

Greg Gilbert's being treated for bowel cancer which has spread to his lungs - £70,000 has been donated so far, of the £100k needed.

A gang which blew up cash machines, stealing £120,000, have been jailed - with two Hampshire men among them.

The four men targeted shops and petrol stations, pumping in gas then igniting it remotely.

36-year-old Ray Abraham from Hythe and Daniel Dorkin, who's 26 and from Basingstoke, are each starting 11 years behind bars.

Neglected Dog Abandoned In Hedge End 'Couldn't See'

A shih-tzu dog's being cared for by the RSPCA - after being found abandoned on a doorstep in Hedge End near Southampton.

Four-year-old Bay had matted fur and bald patches, overgrown nails and eyes so infected he couldn't see.

He's registered to an address in Bournemouth and inspectors are trying to trace the owner.

Big Drop In 25-Year-Olds Owning Homes

The number of 25-year-olds who own their own home has dropped from almost half 20 years ago - to just one in five now.

A study's blaming a lack of houses being built and many of them being too expensive.

Investigation After Foals Found Dead In Hampshire

RSPCA investigators are looking for the owner of two young horses - found dead by a roadside near Bishop's Waltham.

The foals' bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning, under a tarpaulin on Jervis Court Lane in Swanmore.

Men Robbed In Portsmouth

Three men are recovering after being beaten up in separate robberies in Portsmouth city centre.

They happened early this morning - the men's wallets and phones were stolen - police think the same two men carried out all three attacks.

Niall Has Pneumonia

Niall Horan's tweeted that he's got pneumonia - saying he should've listened to his mum about not going out with wet hair.

It's after he previously said he was suffering with a chest infection.

Checking Facebook Too Much 'Gets You Down'

Scientists say there's more proof that checking Facebook too often makes you miserable.

Danish researchers found looking at what people are up to - especially if you're not commenting or chatting - can lead to envy and bad moods.

Ikea Warns People Not To Hold Store Sleepovers

People trying to hold sleepovers in Ikea stores are being told it could get you in trouble with the law.

It's happened ten times in the last year, including in the UK.

The trend is thought to have have been started by two teenagers in Belgium - who put a film of their adventures online in the summer.

No Eurovision For Honey G

Honey G's ruled herself out of representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

She says it's not her 'cup of tea' - and she's focusing on developing her career as a rapper.

Charlie P Goes On Twitter Rant