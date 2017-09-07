Bestival Held In Dorset After IOW Move

There's a new home for one of the South Coast's biggest festivals, as it moves from the Isle of Wight to Dorset.

Bestival starts later at Lulworth Estate, where sister event Camp Bestival is already held. It's after organisers said it was proving difficult to get people over to the Island.

Rag N Bone Man, Pet Shop Boys and Dizzee Rascal are among the acts on stage between 7-10 September.