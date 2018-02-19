Attempted Murder Arrest After Portsmouth Stabbing

A man's being held on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in Portsmouth and seriously injured.

Police say the 20-year-old from Birmingham was given vital first aid by officers in Middle Street, on Saturday night.

Colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service then arrived. The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable. Police have confirmed he suffered stab wounds.

Teams from across the area have been working at several different locations as part of our investigation.

A 21-year-old man, from London, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector David Wet said:

"We know that news of this incident will cause concern for residents in the area but I would like to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to establish exactly what has happened.

"Detectives and our neighbourhood officers are working extremely hard to ensure all lines of enquiry are thoroughly investigated.

"You will see a lot of police activity in the area, so please, if you do have any concerns, come and speak to us.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened last night, or who saw anything suspicious that could help with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180064211, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.