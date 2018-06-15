Army Sergeant Jailed For Parachute Attempted Murder

An army sergeant has been jailed for at least 18 years for tampering with his wife's parachute in an attempt to kill her.

Emile Cilliers, who has been struck off from the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, was convicted of two attempted murder charges and a third count of damaging a gas fitting recklessly endangering life after a retrial at Winchester Crown Court.

The conviction came after Victoria Cilliers, 42, an experienced parachuting instructor, suffered serious injuries when her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump on 5 April 2015 at the Army Parachute Association in Wiltshire.

Handing Cilliers a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years on Friday, Mr Justice Sweeney said:

"This was wicked offending of extreme gravity.

"Your offending was extremely serious with your two attempts to murder your wife. They were planned and carried out in cold blood for your own selfish purposes which include financial gain."

The judge called Ms Cilliers' recovery "miraculous" and spoke of the "severe" physical and psychological harm she had suffered as well as the "terror" of the fall.

"She appears to have recovered from the physical harm but not, having seen her in the witness box at length, from the psychological harm," he added.

Mr Justice Sweeney said the 38-year-old man was a "danger to the public" and described his crimes as "wicked offending of extreme gravity".

The trial heard how Cilliers had "out of control" debts, racked up by taking his lover on expensive holidays and that he first attempted to kill his wife by tampering with a gas valve at their home in Amesbury, Wiltshire, at the end of March 2015.

He then sabotaged his wife's parachutes and caused her to fall 4,000ft to the ground after she discovered the gas leak.

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector Paul Franklin, of Wiltshire Police, said:

"We welcome today's sentencing, which brings to an end a very long and detailed investigation.

"From the outset, Emile Cilliers showed no remorse for what he had done; he lied all the way through two trials but in the end justice won out with the guilty verdicts and now a long prison sentence.

"Emile Cilliers is dangerous; he's a cold, callous, selfish man who cares only about money and his sexual conquests. Today's sentencing means that society is a little safer with him locked away.

"I also hope this result means that there can now be some closure for his wife Victoria and her family, who were victims in this.