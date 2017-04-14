Scottish landlords offer 'sex for rent' deals

14 April 2017, 16:03

advert4

By Connor Gillies

Landlords across Scotland are offering so-called 'sex for rent' deals.

Adverts seen by Capital show free accommodation in exchange for "services".

These deals, which are legal, are on classified ad websites such as Craigslist.

A landlords in Clydebank states "free rent in exchange for favours" and "flashes of your body".

Another from a "professional man" in Edinburgh says "no one needs to know about our arrangement".

A further advert from Glasgow looks for a "friends with benefits" arrangement.

Scottish women's charities say they are appauled by this and want websites to take action.

See examples below:

advert4

advert3

