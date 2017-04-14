Scottish landlords offer 'sex for rent' deals

Now Playing
14 April 2017, 16:03
Landlords across Scotland are offering so-called 'sex for rent' deals.
Adverts seen by Capital show free accommodation in exchange for "services".
These deals, which are legal, are on classified ad websites such as Craigslist.
A landlords in Clydebank states "free rent in exchange for favours" and "flashes of your body".
Another from a "professional man" in Edinburgh says "no one needs to know about our arrangement".
A further advert from Glasgow looks for a "friends with benefits" arrangement.
Scottish women's charities say they are appauled by this and want websites to take action.
See examples below: