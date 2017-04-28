Revealed: 'Spice' drug which turns users in to 'walking dead' arrives in Scotland

28 April 2017, 12:53

Spice bag

By Connor Gillies

Capital has discovered cases of the so-called 'zombie drug' Spice are being investigated in Scotland for the first time.

It is a chemically made synthetic marijuana, and like many of the drugs categorised as New Psychoactive Substances, or NPS, it used to be sold as a so-called legal high.

Since May 2016 drugs such as Spice have been illegal.

The ban hasn't stopped users in cities like Manchester obtaining it and becoming hooked.

Users suffer severe psychotic episodes and terrifying hallucinations.

Viral online videos show users slumped over bins and benches.

Police Scotland has confirmed a small number of Spice cases are now being looked at north of the border for the first time.

Our reporter Connor Gillies met DI Ian Spence at Scotland's Crime Campus:

Drug charities suggest Spice can be anything up to 10 times stronger than cannabis plants and users have "no idea" of their potency.

