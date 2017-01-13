Milngavie Murder Detectives Follow 'Definite' Line Of Inquiry

Detectives searching for a killer in Milngavie have told Capital they are following a 'definite' line of inquiry.

Cameron Logan, 23, was killed in a fire murder at his family home on New Year's Day.

His partner Rebecca Williams, who is our colleague at Capital, is in a stable condition in hospital.

The East Dunbartonshire fire happened after the couple returned from a Hogmanay party.

It also resulted in psychology student Mr Logan's parents being treated for smoke inhalation and caused the death of the family dog.

Police were called to the fire in Achray Place at 7.25am on January 1 and have confirmed it was deliberate act which is being treated as murder and attempted murder.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm we are following a definite line of inquiry".





