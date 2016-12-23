LISTEN: Mum of murdered Clydebank teen 'struggling' on day of killer's appeal

By Connor Gillies

The man who murdered Clydebank schoolgirl Paige Doherty's appealing his sentence this morning.

Roll shop owner John Leathem was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison for killing the 15-year-old.

The 32 year old stabbed Paige to death inside his deli in the West Dunbartonshire town in March.

The child killer's appeal hearing will be held in Edinburgh.

Paige's mum Pamela Munro has told our reporter Connor Gillies she is praying for justice:

Passing sentence, Judge Lady Rae said: "What you did was truly reprehensible.

"It is impossible to comprehend how an apparently happily married man, with a young child, who is running a successful business, is capable of such an horrific level of violence."