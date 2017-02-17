Funeral For "Kind & Funny" Cameron Logan

17 February 2017, 05:50

Cameron and Gomez

The funeral of Cameron Logan will take place later, more than a month after he was killed in a fire at his parents' house in Milngavie on New Year's Day.

A piper will play the 23 year old's coffin in to Clydebank Crematorium this afternoon, and his friends will form a guard of honour outside.

Cameron will not make his final journey alone. The ashes of his beloved dog Gomez, who also died in the blaze, will be placed in the coffin so they can always be together.

Cameron's girlfriend Rebecca Williams, who's our colleague, told Capital: "Cameron was a teddy bear.

"He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him.

"He'd finished university with his best ever marks in his final exams, and wanted to join the police to become a detective. I have no doubt he would have achieved it.

"I am so proud to have been his girlfriend. He was the love of my life."

The couple had been to a Hogmanay party in Milngavie and returned to the family home at 4am - around 3 hours before the fire started.

Cameron's parents managed to escape the blaze, and Rebecca was rescued from the house by Cameron's dad David and neighbours.

She was critically ill, suffering serious injuries, and is continuing her recovery with her family and friends around her.

26 year old Blair Logan has appeared in court to face charges including his brother's murder and the attempted murder of his parents and Rebecca.

Trending On Capital FM

Robert Downey Jr.'s Dog Asset

Nobody Knows What The Hell Robert Downey Jr's Dog Is Doing In This Photo

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Hurtbae

#HurtBae's Relationship Was 100% Legit & This Photo Is All The Proof You Need

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Celebrated Valentine's Day With His New Boyfriend, Went Instagram Official & It's The Stuff Of Fairytales
Bella Thorne and Louis Tomlinson Asset

Bella Thorne's Been Flooded With Death Threats After She Commented On Louis T's Snap

Louis Tomlinson

Cheryl Gold Obsession Party - L'Oreal Paris

“I’m Happy & Excited To Tell You”… Cheryl Reveals A HUGE Milestone For Her Charity, Cheryl’s Trust

Cheryl

Hurtbae Kourtney Jorge The Scene

WATCH: He Cheated On Her & Now People All Over The World Are Heartbroken