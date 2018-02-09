Find out what happens when our reporter tries curling at Scots rink

9 February 2018, 14:02

curling

By Connor Gillies

The opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea has begun with a big fireworks display.

South Korea's president shook hands with the head of North Korea's parliament - at an historic meeting ahead of the Games.

Temperatures could fall to minus 10 degrees during the sporting event.

Athletes from the host nation and a group from North Korea were parading under one flag.

Pyeong Chang 2018 has thrown sports like curling in to the spotlight.

We sent Capital's reporter Connor Gillies to Braehead curling rink near Glasgow to try it out

