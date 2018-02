Bible John Glasgow Murders: 50 Years On

By Connor Gillies

This week marks exactly 50 years since the first of three brutal murders in Glasgow - that remain unsolved.

A serial killer, nicknamed Bible John, left three young women dead after meeting them at the Barrowland Ballroom in the late 60s.

The man behind the notorious attacks has never been caught.

We have been meeting people involved in the investigation at the time.

Capital's Connor Gillies reports