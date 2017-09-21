WATCH: Sonny Jay Rinses "Fashionistas", Pranking Them With Fake Brands Named After Disney Characters

21 September 2017, 12:40

Sonny Jay Catches Out LFW Fakers With... Disney Characters!

01:59

And THIS is why London Fashion Week is incredible.

LFW. It's that time of the year when all of the fashionistas and sartorially savvy hit the capital of the country to check out some of the season's most elegant looks.

It's also the time of year when a load of plonkers go out wearing some bonkers stuff and pretend to know what they're on about...

> WATCH: "This Is Gonna HURT" - We Fire Tennis Balls Up To 170MPH At Sonny Jay's Head... 'Cause, Why Not?

Sonny Jay Fake Fashionistas Asset

Sonny Jay grabbed a microphone (and Producer Joe's questionable jacket) to hit London and chat to some of Fashion Week's guests about the SS18 collections from... Disney characters.

That's right. Rather than talking about Marc Jacobs' line, Sonny pranked everyone by discussing Belle's new range of evening wear and King Louie's collection of shoes (even if he is a monkey). Just don't get us started on how Sonny pronounces "Mufasa", okay?

Marvin Humes Finds Fakers In Ibiza!

02:00

Now if you do intend on checking out the likes of Cara and Kendall hit the catwalk at London, can we suggest you at least Wikipedia the collection before you turn up, otherwise you may end up chatting about Donald Duck's bold use of colours in his hat range.

> QUICK! Head On Over To Our App Now, Before The Cringe Of These Fashionistas Gets Too Much!

At least there's none of these fakers at festivals, and... Oh wait. There is.

Roman Kemp Catches Out The Wireless Crowd, By Chatting To Them About... Cats.

Tig is a Persian cat; not a hardcore grime band, love!

01:56

Trending On Capital FM

Geordie Shore cast

Geordie Shore Filming Has Been Held Up Over A Row Over The Cast’s Salaries & Pay Rises

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Chasing Highs artwork

Chasing Highs Alma

Download 'Chasing Highs' on iTunes
Heavy artwork

Heavy Anne-Marie

Download 'Heavy' on iTunes
Lonely Together artwork

Lonely Together Avicii feat. Rita Ora

Download 'Lonely Together' on iTunes
Reggaetón Lento artwork

Reggaetón Lento CNCO x Little Mix

Feels artwork

Feels Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams ,...

Download 'Feels' on iTunes
Havana artwork

Havana Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

Download 'Havana' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Jess Love Island Stole money JMX

Love Island’s Jess Has Been Attacked By Youtuber In A Diss Track For “Stealing” £8,000 From Him

Kim Kardashian

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Craziest Thing A Fan Has Asked Her To Do For Them
Demi Lovato Lip Sync Conversation

WATCH: Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift And Harry Styles In This LOL Lip Sync Skit

Demi Lovato

Ed Sheeran Skrillex

WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Skrillex Just Did An Impromptu Performance Together & It’s LIT

Ed Sheeran

Dua Lipa Amy Winehouse Tribute

Try To Make It Through This Video Of Dua Lipa Singing An Amy Winehouse Classic Without Getting Goosebumps