WATCH: You Don't Know Failure Until You've Seen Roman Kemp And The Guys Attempt To Surf...

David Hasselhoff doesn't need to worry about someone taking his job, does he?

Dubai does get pretty warm out... And by "pretty warm", we mean really, really hot. So you've gotta cool off somehow.

That's why we treated Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to a session of surfing... A very short session.

Donning their personalised wetsuits, the trio popped down to Wild Wadi Water Park and attempted to surf - and we use the term "surf" very fast and loose.

It's a good thing we caught the whole sesh on camera, because they were literally a case of blink, and you'll miss it.

