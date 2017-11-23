WATCH: You Don't Know Failure Until You've Seen Roman Kemp And The Guys Attempt To Surf...

23 November 2017, 06:57

David Hasselhoff doesn't need to worry about someone taking his job, does he?

Dubai does get pretty warm out... And by "pretty warm", we mean really, really hot. So you've gotta cool off somehow.

That's why we treated Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to a session of surfing... A very short session.

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai

Donning their personalised wetsuits, the trio popped down to Wild Wadi Water Park and attempted to surf - and we use the term "surf" very fast and loose.

It's a good thing we caught the whole sesh on camera, because they were literally a case of blink, and you'll miss it.

If you wanna beat these guys on the board, you can join them for #CapitalInDubai, and here's how to win.

> Wanna Catch Even More #CapitalInDubai? Then Make Sure You Check Out Our App Now!

At least they didn't scream like Ro did when we sent him on a rollercoaster...

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Lonely Together artwork

Lonely Together Avicii Feat. Rita Ora

Download 'Lonely Together' on iTunes
Reggaetón Lento artwork

Reggaetón Lento CNCO x Little Mix

Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug

Download 'Havana' on iTunes
How Long artwork

How Long Charlie Puth

Download 'How Long' on iTunes
I Miss You artwork

I Miss You Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels

Download 'I Miss You' on iTunes
Heartline artwork

Heartline Craig David

Download 'Heartline' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Vick Hope Anthony Joshua Dubai

WATCH: Prepare To Cringe At Vick Hope's Attempt To Find Anthony Joshua By Lying To ANYONE In Dubai...
Roman Kemp And Vick Hope Rollercoaster Dubai

WATCH: We Apologise To Any Headphone Users Who Listen To Roman Kemp Singing On A Rollercoaster RN
Roman Kemp and Vick Hope Feeding Camels

WATCH: You Thought You Were Bad At Flirting? Wait 'Til You See Roman And Vick Chat-Up Camels In Dubai
Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay Dune Buggies

After Watching Vick Hope & Sonny Jay "Drive" Buggies In Dubai, You'll Wonder How They Got Licenses
Will Ferrell Mark Wahlber Lie Detector

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Turns Up The Heat On Will Ferrell During A Live Lie Detector Test