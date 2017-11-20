After Watching Vick Hope & Sonny Jay "Drive" Buggies In Dubai, You'll Wonder How They Got Licenses

We're still finding sand in places we didn't know you could get sand in.

Waking up at 4AM every morning to host a Breakfast show can really be hard work sometimes... Which is why, when Vick Hope and Sonny Jay got the chance to go cruising in dune buggies, they really took it to new levels.

While in Dubai, Roman Kemp took the guys to the city's iconic sandy dunes and let them loose in their very own dune buggies.

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai Thanks To Capital Breakfast

It was Vick and Sonny's first time, so we expected some nice gentle cruising, and a lot of time to take in the sites. We were wrong.

Maybe the two of them had just seen 'Mad Max: Fury Road', but their inner-Stig was unleashed, and the duo plowed through every dune going, and you have to hear their reactions to believe them.

It's not just us who get to have all of this fun in Dubai, though - you can be joining us too. #CapitalInDubai is giving you the chance to fly out here with a mate, and here's how you can win.

> Download Our App Now, And Catch All Of The Goings On With #CapitalInIbiza

When he's not chucking his mates in dune buggies, he's hooking them up to lie detector kits. Ain't that right, Will and Mark?