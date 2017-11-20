After Watching Vick Hope & Sonny Jay "Drive" Buggies In Dubai, You'll Wonder How They Got Licenses

20 November 2017, 07:48

We're still finding sand in places we didn't know you could get sand in.

Waking up at 4AM every morning to host a Breakfast show can really be hard work sometimes... Which is why, when Vick Hope and Sonny Jay got the chance to go cruising in dune buggies, they really took it to new levels.

While in Dubai, Roman Kemp took the guys to the city's iconic sandy dunes and let them loose in their very own dune buggies.

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai Thanks To Capital Breakfast

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope in Dubai #CapitalInDubai

It was Vick and Sonny's first time, so we expected some nice gentle cruising, and a lot of time to take in the sites. We were wrong.

Maybe the two of them had just seen 'Mad Max: Fury Road', but their inner-Stig was unleashed, and the duo plowed through every dune going, and you have to hear their reactions to believe them.

It's not just us who get to have all of this fun in Dubai, though - you can be joining us too. #CapitalInDubai is giving you the chance to fly out here with a mate, and here's how you can win.

> Download Our App Now, And Catch All Of The Goings On With #CapitalInIbiza

When he's not chucking his mates in dune buggies, he's hooking them up to lie detector kits. Ain't that right, Will and Mark?

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Lonely Together artwork

Lonely Together Avicii feat. Rita Ora

Download 'Lonely Together' on iTunes
Reggaetón Lento artwork

Reggaetón Lento CNCO x Little Mix

Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug

Download 'Havana' on iTunes
How Long artwork

How Long Charlie Puth

Download 'How Long' on iTunes
I Miss You artwork

I Miss You Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels

Download 'I Miss You' on iTunes
Heartline artwork

Heartline Craig David

Download 'Heartline' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope Feeding Camels

WATCH: You Thought You Were Bad At Flirting? Wait 'Til You See Roman And Vick Chat-Up Camels In Dubai
Will Ferrell Mark Wahlber Lie Detector

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Turns Up The Heat On Will Ferrell During A Live Lie Detector Test
Horse And Carriage Capital Breakfast

WATCH: We Made A Listener's Dream Come True & Sent Him To Work... In A Horse & Carriage
Mariachi Bed Capital Breakfast Surprise

WATCH: We Sent A Mariachi Band Into This Guy's Bedroom To Give Him The Loudest Wake-Up Call Ever
Grace Chatto Julia Michaels Capital Studio

WATCH: Clean Bandit's Grace & Julia Michaels' Dramatic Readings Of Awkward Ex Messages Are Hilarious

Clean Bandit