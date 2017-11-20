WATCH: You Thought You Were Bad At Flirting? Wait 'Til You See Roman And Vick Chat-Up Camels In Dubai

20 November 2017, 09:34

What did we just see?

When in Dubai, there's one thing you've got to do - check out the camels. What you probably don't have to do is try to woo them.

Someone really should have told Roman Kemp and Vick Hope that, shouldn't they?

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai Thanks To Capital Breakfast

After they hit the dunes during #CapitalInDubai, Capital Breakfast stopped by to check out some of their humped mates, only to try and charm them to see who was the most suave.

Needless to say, it didn't end too well, after the camel's rejected Vick's bribery and it turns out the camel didn't have Instagram. Soz, Ro.

> Download Our App Now, And You'll Never Miss A Second Of #CapitalInDubai

We reckon you lot would have more luck with the camels though, guys, so come join us for #CapitalInDubai by winning tickets now.

This is what happens when you leave Vick Hope and Sonny Jay alone with dune buggies...

Clean Bandit