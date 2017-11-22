WATCH: Prepare To Cringe At Vick Hope's Attempt To Find Anthony Joshua By Lying To ANYONE In Dubai...

22 November 2017, 08:47

Run, Anthony. RUN!

Dubai's a hotspot for the stars. And Sonny Jay. :P

So when Vick Hope caught wind that professional boxer, Anthony Joshua, was staying in the hotel opposite, Vick played it totally cool. (Just to clarify, we're obviously being sarcastic.)

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai Thanks To Capital Breakfast

Vick grabbed her phone and rang Anthony's hotel, posing as a member of his entourage, just to try and find out what room number he was in. Whatever happened to just doing stuff like tanning and swimming?!

Don't worry, Anthony - she was too late. But maybe don't post on Instagram where you're holidaying next. Just sayin'.

You can join the likes of Roman Kemp and Anthony Joshua in Dubai by winning tickets for you and a pal here.

> Make Sure You Download Our App To Catch Every Second Of #CapitalInDubai

Maybe Anthony Joshua heard these guys coming... After all of their screaming on Dubai's infamous rollercoasters!

