WATCH: Prepare To Cringe At Vick Hope's Attempt To Find Anthony Joshua By Lying To ANYONE In Dubai...

Run, Anthony. RUN!

Dubai's a hotspot for the stars. And Sonny Jay. :P

So when Vick Hope caught wind that professional boxer, Anthony Joshua, was staying in the hotel opposite, Vick played it totally cool. (Just to clarify, we're obviously being sarcastic.)

Vick grabbed her phone and rang Anthony's hotel, posing as a member of his entourage, just to try and find out what room number he was in. Whatever happened to just doing stuff like tanning and swimming?!

Don't worry, Anthony - she was too late. But maybe don't post on Instagram where you're holidaying next. Just sayin'.

Maybe Anthony Joshua heard these guys coming... After all of their screaming on Dubai's infamous rollercoasters!