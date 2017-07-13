WATCH: "This Is Gonna HURT" - We Fire Tennis Balls Up To 170MPH At Sonny Jay's Head... 'Cause, Why Not?

13 July 2017, 08:27

We Pelted Tennis Balls At Sonny, 'Cause... Why Not?

03:50

You get all of the benefits of Wimbledon, without having to pay a lot for strawberries. Everyone's a winner.

The pros of Wimbledon - you get to sit in the sunshine, eating more strawberries than you've eaten in your entire life, cheering on your favourite sportspeople.

The cons of Wimbledon - Roman Kemp may stand you in front of a tennis ball-serving machine, and force you to get pelted by balls at record-breaking speeds.

> We Defy Anyone Not To Giggle Through This Video Of Olly Murs Challenging British No.1, Konta, At Tennis

To cheer on our gal, Johanna Konta, Ro wanted to prove just how difficult it was for tennis players to come face-to-face with those powerful serves. Obviously he didn't want to do it himself; only a fool would do a task like this. Enter Sonny Jay...

Sonny Jay Tennis Challenge

Dressed head-to-toe in protective gear (or, as he like to call it, his Batsuit) Roman and Vick Hope fired questions to Sonny; from how many strawberries were sold at the championships, to what was Vick's middle name. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a single one right.

Starting from a whopping 70 miles per hour, we ramped up the speed at which the tennis balls were fired at him, right until he was being pelted in the face by little, fluffy green orbs soaring at over 170MPH.

Luckily for him, Wimbledon only happens once a year. See you for another match in 2018, yeah, Sonny?

> Download Our App Now - We Promise You It's Pretty Ace (We're Sorry For That One. Sigh...)

Roman doesn't see Wimbledon as a chance to watch great athletes - he sees it as a time to pester his pals with tennis-based pranks, like this one he pulled on Jack Whitehall...

WATCH: We Pranked Jack Whitehall With An Andy Murray Impersonator!

02:47

Trending On Capital FM

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Slams Fans Who Leak Spoilers As 'A******s' In Feisty Rant About New Game Of Thrones Season
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Up In Here artwork

Up In Here 5 After Midnight

Download 'Up In Here' on iTunes
Bridge Over Troubled Water artwork

Bridge Over Troubled Water Artists For Grenfell

Download 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on iTunes
Versace On The Floor artwork

Versace On The Floor Bruno Mars Vs David Guetta

Download 'Versace On The Floor' on iTunes
Feels artwork

Feels Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams ,...

Download 'Feels' on iTunes

Camila Cabello

Charlie Puth

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

David Attenborough Narrates Love Island

You Haven't Lived 'Til You've Seen David Attenborough Hilariously Narrate Love Island's Juiciest Beef
Roman Kemp Fake Bands Prank

WATCH: Roman Kemp Tricks Fake Fans At Wireless, Talking To Them About Fake Bands Named After Cats! LOL.

Wireless 2017

Sean Paul at Wireless

Sean Paul Reveals He Bid For His Own Sweaty Towel On eBay & More During Our Hilarious Chat Backstage At Wireless Festival
Tom Holland on Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Spider-Man's Tom Holland Talks All Things Nudity And ALL Of His Many Upcoming Sex Scenes...
Zara Larsson At Wireless Festival

Zara Larsson Shut Down A Fan On Stage For Making A Sexual Request During Her Wireless Festival Set