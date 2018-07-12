WATCH: Roman Kemp Dedicates A Touching Speech To Prove Football's Already Come Home

After the tragic moment that England were knocked out of the World Cup semi-final, Roman Kemp took it upon himself to cheer up the country, because FOOTBALL. CAME. HOME.

After the Three Lions were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup, in the semi-final against Croatia, England was feeling pretty blue.

That's why Roman Kemp took it upon himself to uplift the Harry Kane and the rest of England after their shock defeat.

> Roman Kemp Signed A Contract To Get Kane's Face Tattooed On Him If England Win The World Cup!

Pic: Getty

During his show, Roman took to the microphone to say "At the start of this World Cup, I didn't see one England flag. Not one person positive of the team; not one inkling of something magical being on the cards.

And last night - as I walked home with my head in my hands - wishing we'd taken those chances, I looked up and saw every single car, every bus, every home with an England flag. I realised something; football has already come home," continued Ro.

We're not going to lie - we have goosebumps. We'll see you in 2022 for you to bring it home again, lads.

> Roman Kemp's Chatting To All Your Fave Stars Over On Our App Now...