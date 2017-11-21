WATCH: We Apologise To Any Headphone Users Who Listen To Roman Kemp Singing On A Rollercoaster RN

21 November 2017, 08:31

Don't expect to see David Guetta ask Ro to feature on his tracks any time soon.

We recently had a chat with David Guetta; a bloke who's travelled all over the world performing huge songs in front of massive crowds. That's why we turned to him for an idea as to what we should do when #CapitalInDubai kicked off.

We didn't quite expect him to say this, though.

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai Thanks To Capital Breakfast

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope, Sonny Jay #CapitalInDubai

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope popped down to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai to check out some Hollywood-inspired rollercoasters, including the Capitol Bullet Train, an adrenaline-fuelled half-pipe rollercoaster.

And while we were on it, David asked Roman to perform his chart-topper, 'Titanium', while riding, to see how brave he really was. ANSWER: He wasn't very brave at all.

You can test your bravery by joining us for #CapitalInDubai. All you've got to do is listen out for how to win, right here...

> Download Our App Now, And Never Miss A Second Of #CapitalInDubai

Roman needed some time to chill after the rollercoasters, so... He decided to chat-up a camel. Duh.

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Lonely Together artwork

Lonely Together Avicii feat. Rita Ora

Download 'Lonely Together' on iTunes
Reggaetón Lento artwork

Reggaetón Lento CNCO x Little Mix

Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug

Download 'Havana' on iTunes
How Long artwork

How Long Charlie Puth

Download 'How Long' on iTunes
I Miss You artwork

I Miss You Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels

Download 'I Miss You' on iTunes
Heartline artwork

Heartline Craig David

Download 'Heartline' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope Feeding Camels

WATCH: You Thought You Were Bad At Flirting? Wait 'Til You See Roman And Vick Chat-Up Camels In Dubai
Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay Dune Buggies

After Watching Vick Hope & Sonny Jay "Drive" Buggies In Dubai, You'll Wonder How They Got Licenses
Will Ferrell Mark Wahlber Lie Detector

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Turns Up The Heat On Will Ferrell During A Live Lie Detector Test
Horse And Carriage Capital Breakfast

WATCH: We Made A Listener's Dream Come True & Sent Him To Work... In A Horse & Carriage
Mariachi Bed Capital Breakfast Surprise

WATCH: We Sent A Mariachi Band Into This Guy's Bedroom To Give Him The Loudest Wake-Up Call Ever