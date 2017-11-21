WATCH: We Apologise To Any Headphone Users Who Listen To Roman Kemp Singing On A Rollercoaster RN

Don't expect to see David Guetta ask Ro to feature on his tracks any time soon.

We recently had a chat with David Guetta; a bloke who's travelled all over the world performing huge songs in front of massive crowds. That's why we turned to him for an idea as to what we should do when #CapitalInDubai kicked off.

We didn't quite expect him to say this, though.

> YOU Can Have The Chance To Jet To Dubai, And Join #CapitalInDubai Thanks To Capital Breakfast

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope popped down to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai to check out some Hollywood-inspired rollercoasters, including the Capitol Bullet Train, an adrenaline-fuelled half-pipe rollercoaster.

And while we were on it, David asked Roman to perform his chart-topper, 'Titanium', while riding, to see how brave he really was. ANSWER: He wasn't very brave at all.

You can test your bravery by joining us for #CapitalInDubai. All you've got to do is listen out for how to win, right here...

> Download Our App Now, And Never Miss A Second Of #CapitalInDubai

Roman needed some time to chill after the rollercoasters, so... He decided to chat-up a camel. Duh.