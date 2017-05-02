WATCH: From Harry Styles To Shawn Mendes, All The Stars Wish #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp Good Luck

2 May 2017, 12:25

Celebrities Wish #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp Go

And they spill some pretty sound advice too.

There's three things we've been counting down to - Christmas; the release of Harry Styles' debut album, and... #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp.

Now that Roman Kemp is hosting Capital Breakfast from 6AM, he's got some of the world's biggest stars to offer him some help and advice, like none other than Sean Paul, Harry Styles and a VERY powerful DJ Khaled.

Stars wish Roman Kemp good luck with his new breakfast show

Katy Perry, DJ Khaled and more offer their best wishes to the new breakfast show host.

02:25

> Katy Perry’s Putting On An Intimate Gig Specially For You Guys & Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp!

Some of our favourite stars FaceTime'd Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, including the current Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, DJ Khaled, who had some pretty motivational words. We saw this hours ago, and we still have goosebumps.

When Harry Styles isn't rinsing Roman Kemp, he's ringing up #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp to drop some advice - like teaching him how to actually speak on the radio. That would help...

We then got a call from a certain 'Hotter Than Hell' singer, Dua Lipa. Now we were expecting the usual - "Good luck, Roman - you'll do well". Blah, blah, blah. What we weren't expecting was for her to serenade us with Stevie Wonder. Not a bad start to the day.

If you know one thing, it's that Shawn Mendes is one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, so when he rang up Roman Kemp to give him some advice, well, he couldn't. He said that Roman was too good as it was, and didn't need any help. No... We're not crying. You are!

And don't even get us started on Sean Paul. This is not only going be a message we play whenever we need a bit of motivation; it's going to be our alarm clock every single day!

> You Can Catch #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp Weekdays And Saturdays From 6AM!

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Ariana Grande Addresses Those Ariana Grade Rumours

01:34

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Roast Roman Kemp

WATCH: Bieber & Wine! Ed Sheeran Reveals His Hilarious Night In With GF Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound

The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Weak artwork

Weak AJR feat. Louisa Johnson

Download 'Weak' on iTunes

Anne-Marie

Download 'Ciao Adios' on iTunes
Baby artwork

Baby Anton Powers feat. Pixie Lott

Download 'Baby' on iTunes

Bruno Mars

Download 'That's What I Like' on iTunes

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos

Download 'Slide' on iTunes

Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell

Download 'Heatstroke' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Ed Sheeran Shirlie Kemp Facetime

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Called Roman Kemp's Mum To Beg For Forgiveness Over THAT Tattoo

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran Reveals ALL The Secrets About His 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo To Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran

Travis Henning Coachella Video 2

“Did You Get It?!” - This Boyfriend Has Gone Viral After Mocking His GF’s Selfie Taking At Coachella
Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Harry Styles Called James Corden On FaceTime And Proved They Have The Best Bromance In History

One Direction

Brad Simpson Tristan Evans The Vamps at Capital

The Vamps Reveal All On The ‘Middle Of The Night’ Video, Camila Cabello & Playing New Songs On Tour!

The Vamps