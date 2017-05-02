WATCH: From Harry Styles To Shawn Mendes, All The Stars Wish #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp Good Luck

And they spill some pretty sound advice too.

There's three things we've been counting down to - Christmas; the release of Harry Styles' debut album, and... #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp.

Now that Roman Kemp is hosting Capital Breakfast from 6AM, he's got some of the world's biggest stars to offer him some help and advice, like none other than Sean Paul, Harry Styles and a VERY powerful DJ Khaled.

Stars wish Roman Kemp good luck with his new breakfast show Katy Perry, DJ Khaled and more offer their best wishes to the new breakfast show host. 02:25

Some of our favourite stars FaceTime'd Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, including the current Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, DJ Khaled, who had some pretty motivational words. We saw this hours ago, and we still have goosebumps.

When Harry Styles isn't rinsing Roman Kemp, he's ringing up #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp to drop some advice - like teaching him how to actually speak on the radio. That would help...

We then got a call from a certain 'Hotter Than Hell' singer, Dua Lipa. Now we were expecting the usual - "Good luck, Roman - you'll do well". Blah, blah, blah. What we weren't expecting was for her to serenade us with Stevie Wonder. Not a bad start to the day.

If you know one thing, it's that Shawn Mendes is one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, so when he rang up Roman Kemp to give him some advice, well, he couldn't. He said that Roman was too good as it was, and didn't need any help. No... We're not crying. You are!

And don't even get us started on Sean Paul. This is not only going be a message we play whenever we need a bit of motivation; it's going to be our alarm clock every single day!

You May Also Like...