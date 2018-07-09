Wife murderer dies behind bars

9 July 2018, 12:30

Paul Jordan

A man from Felinheli, who stabbed his estranged wife to death, has died in jail just weeks after being ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years behind bars for her murder.

Paul Jordan, 54, had denied murdering Betty Jordan, 53, a care worker, in Bangor a year ago. 

Jailing him for life at Caernarfon crown court, after he was convicted by a jury, Judge Rhys Rowlands told Jordan, who showed no emotion, that their children's loss was "profound."

He said: "There was a significant degree of premeditation on your part, the attack was planned. You left home intending to attack your wife."

The defendant had a mental illness, however, he had become obsessed with the belief she was having an affair. "You continued to labour under this false impression" Judge Rowlands declared.

A Prison Service spokesman has confirmed: "HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, prisoner Paul Martin Jordan died in custody on July 6.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Jordan remained silent throughout his trial about the tragic events, failing to give evidence. He had believed his estranged wife was having an affair although there was no evidence to support this. A psychiatrist said he had a severe mental illness.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

hailey baldwin

Who Is Hailey Baldwin? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiancée
Raye backstage at Wireless Festival 2018

WATCH: Raye Smashed Bottles Over Roman Kemp's Head After Awkward Drake Quesions
Selena Gomez Unbothered by Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Has The Perfect Response To Justin Bieber Getting Engaged To Hailey Baldwin
French Montana Drake Elevate

French Montana Reveals He's The Mystery Vocalist On Drake's Song 'Elevate'
Beyoncé 'Pregnant' Claim Fans

WATCH: Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?