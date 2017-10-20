Warning of train disruption from Storm Brian

20 October 2017, 15:09

Arriva Trains Wales rolling stock

There could be significant disruption to Arriva Trains Wales services this weekend as Storm Brian is expected to batter wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wales as gusts of up to 70mph are forecast to coincide with high tide.

In anticipation of the storm, Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail are warning emergency speed restrictions will be implemented on most routes across Wales.

Lynne Milligan Customer Services Director for Arriva Trains Wales, said: "‘Storms can be incredibly dangerous for the railway in that they can result in debris falling on to the track, flooding and other risks. 

"In order to keep our people and our customers safe, we have had to take the difficult but necessary decision to make significant changes to our timetable. 

"These changes could include changes to train time, reduced carriages on some services or cancellations. 

"We will be doing everything we can to keep customers moving safely, but it is really important the customers check before they travel."

Bill Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for Network Rail in Wales said: "We are monitoring the weather closely and have additional response teams on standby to keep the railway clear and safe.

"The Conwy Valley Line will also be closed for three weeks while we repair the damage caused by Storm Ophelia."

People preparing to travel this weekend are advised to plan their journey in advance.

