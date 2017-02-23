Tributes to teen shot outside Gwynedd pub

The family of a teenager who was shot outside a pub in Gwynedd have paid tribute.

Peter Colwell, from Capel Uchaf, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli in the early hours on 5th February.

Peter's family have released a tribute describing him as a "popular young man who loved fishing and field sports".

"He left college last summer and went up north to work as a boy and came back a fine young man. He will be sadly missed by his mother, father, family and many friends. He loved his dogs and had just started a job that he wanted more than anything.

"We as a family feel that we have lost a beautiful soul."

Four of the 18-year-old's friends were arrested and North Wales Police have said they're not looking for other suspects.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said: "Although this tragic incident is being treated as a murder investigation, we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.

"We are employing experts to help us establish exactly what happened and how the firearm came to be discharged.

"I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident involving local people and there is no wider threat to the public.

"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and the firearm involved has been recovered.

"Our sympathies go out to Peter Colwell's family and friends at his difficult time for them all."