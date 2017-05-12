Woman Raped Near Gateshead Stadium Metro Stop

A man has been arrested, after a woman reported she was raped near the Gateshead Stadium metro stop.

Police were called to Newbolt Court in Felling at 1.09am, in the early hours of Friday (May 12).

Officers say the 24-year-old had been walking in the street next to Newbolt Court, when she was approached from behind and attacked.

A short time later police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of rape.



Officers are still in the area, to carry out house-to-house enquiries.



Acting Detective Inspector Keith Jewitt said: "The victim is extremely distressed by what has happened and we are working with her to offer her all the support she needs



"We have specially trained officers supporting the victim and we have a policing presence in the area to reassure local residents.



"If anyone has any information they think may be useful to our investigation then I would ask them to get in contact with us."



It is believed that a number of people in the nearby flats may have heard or seen the attack taking place and officers want to hear from anyone who may have been a witness.



Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 46 of 12/06/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.