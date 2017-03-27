Woman Falls Out Of Moving Car Near Hexham

A woman has been left with serious injuries after falling out of a moving car on the A69 near Hexham

It happened at around 4.35pm on Saturday afternoon, on the eastbound side of the A69 near the Bridge End roundabout.



The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.



The vehicle involved in the incident - believed to be a black Ford Fiesta - left the scene after the incident and did not stop to check on her.



A 23-year-old man has been arrested.



Detectives have taken on the investigation and still need anyone who saw the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.



They particularly want to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle travelling from Bardon Mill towards Hexham at around 4.30pm.



Northumbria Police Detective Sergeant Dave Croskery said: "This was a really dangerous incident and we need to speak to anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta in the area at the time of the incident.



"The vehicle is believed to have been travelling at around 60mph when this happened and clearly we need to speak to anyone who saw the woman leave the vehicle as it travelled from Bardon Mill towards Hexham.



"Those involved were known to each other and we have a man in custody at this time but an investigation is still very much underway and further information from the public is invaluable."



If you have any information about the incident, or saw what happened, then contact police on 101 quoting log 814 25/03/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.