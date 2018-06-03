Will Pickford Be England's World Cup No. 1 Goalie?

Gareth Southgate dropped a heavy hint that Jordan Pickford will be England's World Cup number one by selecting him for the victory over Nigeria.

But he's declined to publicly settle the issue with one more friendly to go.

Southgate has yet to reveal whether Pickford, from Washington, or Jack Butland will be his first-choice goalkeeper in Russia but the scales tipped heavily in the Everton man's favour as he was given 90 minutes in the 2-1 win at Wembley.

That was only Pickford's third senior cap, meaning another outing would surely be beneficial if he is to start against Tunisia on June 18.

England play their final warm-up fixture at Elland Road on Thursday.

But Southgate hasn't confirmed anything.

"We'll give consideration to who plays in goal against Costa Rica over the next 24 or 36 hours," he said.

"But I was really pleased with what Jordan did. Normally, when you play for England, there's not an awful lot of opportunity to produce a lot of saves. But his decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield... that was really important to the way we want to play. He can be very pleased with his performance."