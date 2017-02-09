Unknown Man Dies From Serious Injuries In Sunderland Cemetery

A man has died after he was found seriously injured in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland

At 6:31am this morning (Thursday, February 9) police received a call from the ambulance service about concern for a man who had been found in the grounds of Bishopwearmouth Cemetery, Chester Road, with injuries.

Paramedics treated the man however were unable to save him and he died from his injuries.



Officers are at the scene now and an investigation has been launched into the death.



The identity of the man is not known at this stage and enquiries are underway to work out who he is.

A section of the cemetery has been cordoned off to allow for a full investigation of the location to take place and the public are asked to avoid the area.



Extra officers will be in the area this morning speaking to residents, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reassuring local people.



Members of the pubic are encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns or any information that could help with the investigation.



Anyone who was in the area of Bishopwearmouth cemetery late on Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday morning and who might have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police with any information on 101 quoting reference number 113 09/02/17.