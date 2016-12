Couple Remanded Over Cramlington Death

A couple have appeared in court charged with the Christmas Eve murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed in a club in Cramlington.

Owen Kerry died in hospital following an incident in Cramlington Workmen's Club at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Terrace, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court.

Cahill, thin with short dark hair and a tattooed neck, and Harper, with long dark hair worn in a ponytail, both wore grey sweatshirts and trousers for the brief hearing.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing before a judge at the same court on Thursday morning.

Harper thanked the magistrates as she was led away.

UPDATED Tuesday 27th December, 6am



Police have charged two people in connection with the death of a man in Cramlington on Christmas Eve.



At 10.27pm on Christmas Eve police received a report from the ambulance service that a man had been stabbed inside Cramlington Workmen's Club, on Front Street in Cramlington.

The 19-year-old victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary but sadly died at hospital as result of his injuries.

Police are now in a position to name the 19-year-old as Owen Kerry who lived in Cramlington.

Following the incident officers arrested a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. They've now been charged.

- Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, North Tyneside, has been charged with murder.

- Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, North Tyneside, has been charged with murder.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court today.

Extra officers will remain on patrol in Cramlington today to conduct enquiries and reassure any concerned members of the public.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any useful information, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 973 of 24/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Statement From The Family Of Owen Kerry

The family of Owen Kerry have today released a statement paying tribute to the 19-year-old who was killed after being stabbed on Christmas Eve.

They said:

"Owen was a much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many people. Indeed he will be dearly and sadly missed."