Murder Investigation After Man Fatally Injured Behind Newcastle Nightclub

6 August 2017, 11:04

tape

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man found injured behind a gay nightclub in Newcastle.

He was discovered at the back of Powerhouse, on Westmorland Road, around 5.40am this morning (Sunday, August 6).
 
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but doctors were unable to save him. 
 
Police believe the man, thought to be in his 50s, had been assaulted. Two men have been arrested and are in police custody.
 
Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 255 060817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

