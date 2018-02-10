Tributes Paid After Ex-Sunderland Midfielder, Liam Miller Loses Cancer Fight

Tributes have been paid to the former Sunderland midfielder, Liam Miller, who has died from cancer aged 36.

Miller had an illustrious career - playing for Celtic and Manchester United - and representing the Republic of Ireland on the world stage.

But in the North East - he'll be remembered best for his role in Roy Keane's famous Championship-winning side of 2006/07.

Reports emerged in November that Miller had been battling pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment in the United States, where he played for Wilmington Hammerheads.

He leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.

His passing was confirmed by his first club, Celtic, in a tweet:

Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.



RIP Liam, YNWA. pic.twitter.com/vMkT1CtJ2m — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 9, 2018

Tweets from Sunderland followed:

We are saddened to hear this evening that former #SAFC midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/MQqL3x2acN — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2018

Thanks for the memories, Liam! pic.twitter.com/NHksyd4Tv4 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2018

His former teammates and friends have also been paying tribute:

RIP Liam Miller. Devastating news. Great player but more importantly fantastic person. So sad. Thoughts with his family. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) February 9, 2018

Devastating news about my friend and ex teammate @SunderlandAFC Liam Miller. Taken far too young. My thoughts go out to his family. #RipLiam — Steven Caldwell (@stevocaldwell) February 10, 2018

Liam was a great team mate & room mate. He was also a top opponent. But most of all he is one of the few people in football who I consider a true friend. I'm absolutely devastated for him and his young family. I'm sure he is resting with the angels now. RIP Chewy love you x pic.twitter.com/YB8b9UzJwt — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 9, 2018

Fans of Liam's former clubs have also paid tribute:

When my cousin passed away from cancer at 37 years old, Liam Miller wrote a 4 page letter to his 11 y.o. son expressing his sadness and offering condolences. Also sent a signed shirt

An insight into the mans character. RIP Liam — Ray D (@KillieDrummer) February 10, 2018

RIP Liam Miller I remember watching him at Celtic Park in his late teens early 20's. Such a loss for all his family at such a dreadfully young age. Life is precious folks - live, laugh and love. #YNWA — Liam Maguire (@Strabane_Tyrone) February 10, 2018

RIP Liam Miller. Nee age at all.

Being in amongst this will live with me forever. #SAFC pic.twitter.com/uMfUReuBGN — Gary Wilkinson (@GazWilko86) February 10, 2018

