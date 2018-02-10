Tributes Paid After Ex-Sunderland Midfielder, Liam Miller Loses Cancer Fight

10 February 2018, 07:11

Liam Miller playing for Sunderland

Tributes have been paid to the former Sunderland midfielder, Liam Miller, who has died from cancer aged 36.

Miller had an illustrious career - playing for Celtic and Manchester United - and representing the Republic of Ireland on the world stage. 

But in the North East - he'll be remembered best for his role in Roy Keane's famous Championship-winning side of 2006/07. 

Reports emerged in November that Miller had been battling pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment in the United States, where he played for Wilmington Hammerheads.

He leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.

His passing was confirmed by his first club, Celtic, in a tweet: 

 

 

Tweets from Sunderland followed: 

 

 

 

His former teammates and friends have also been paying tribute: 

 

 

 

 

Fans of Liam's former clubs have also paid tribute: 

 

 

 

 

