Tributes Paid After Ex-Sunderland Midfielder, Liam Miller Loses Cancer Fight
10 February 2018, 07:11
Tributes have been paid to the former Sunderland midfielder, Liam Miller, who has died from cancer aged 36.
Miller had an illustrious career - playing for Celtic and Manchester United - and representing the Republic of Ireland on the world stage.
But in the North East - he'll be remembered best for his role in Roy Keane's famous Championship-winning side of 2006/07.
Reports emerged in November that Miller had been battling pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment in the United States, where he played for Wilmington Hammerheads.
He leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.
His passing was confirmed by his first club, Celtic, in a tweet:
Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 9, 2018
RIP Liam, YNWA. pic.twitter.com/vMkT1CtJ2m
Tweets from Sunderland followed:
We are saddened to hear this evening that former #SAFC midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/MQqL3x2acN— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2018
Thanks for the memories, Liam! pic.twitter.com/NHksyd4Tv4— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2018
His former teammates and friends have also been paying tribute:
RIP Liam Miller. Devastating news. Great player but more importantly fantastic person. So sad. Thoughts with his family.— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) February 9, 2018
Devastating news about my friend and ex teammate @SunderlandAFC Liam Miller. Taken far too young. My thoughts go out to his family. #RipLiam— Steven Caldwell (@stevocaldwell) February 10, 2018
Liam was a great team mate & room mate. He was also a top opponent. But most of all he is one of the few people in football who I consider a true friend. I'm absolutely devastated for him and his young family. I'm sure he is resting with the angels now. RIP Chewy love you x pic.twitter.com/YB8b9UzJwt— Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 9, 2018
Fans of Liam's former clubs have also paid tribute:
When my cousin passed away from cancer at 37 years old, Liam Miller wrote a 4 page letter to his 11 y.o. son expressing his sadness and offering condolences. Also sent a signed shirt— Ray D (@KillieDrummer) February 10, 2018
An insight into the mans character. RIP Liam
RIP Liam Miller I remember watching him at Celtic Park in his late teens early 20's. Such a loss for all his family at such a dreadfully young age. Life is precious folks - live, laugh and love. #YNWA— Liam Maguire (@Strabane_Tyrone) February 10, 2018
RIP Liam Miller. Nee age at all.— Gary Wilkinson (@GazWilko86) February 10, 2018
Being in amongst this will live with me forever. #SAFC pic.twitter.com/uMfUReuBGN
